Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 13,608 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $388.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

