Cohen Lawrence B Sells 2,841 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $151.41 and a one year high of $522.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.