Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The business had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.