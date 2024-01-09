Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

