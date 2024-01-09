Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 638 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $458.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $478.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

