Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 71,257 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 1,183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,440 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

