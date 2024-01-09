Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 35,747 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.