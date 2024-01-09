Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 91,446 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JULT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULT opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

