Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

Paycom Software Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 200 day moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average of $257.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

