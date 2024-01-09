Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $584.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

