Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.