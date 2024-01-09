Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.63 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $522.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

