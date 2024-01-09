Corundum Trust Company INC Sells 324 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corundum Trust Company INC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

