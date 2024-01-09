CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 72,655 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

