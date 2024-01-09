Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 1,650 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $497.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

