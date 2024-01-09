Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

