Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 402 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $173.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

