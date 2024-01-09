Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.