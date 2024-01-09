Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $226.41 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.