FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $25,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

