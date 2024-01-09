GEM Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GEM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $226.41 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

