Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

