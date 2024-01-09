Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gogo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 115.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gogo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.