Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 415.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

