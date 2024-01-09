Insider Selling: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CEO Sells 4,820 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,397 shares in the company, valued at $420,195.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.77. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). As a group, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
