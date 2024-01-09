Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Sells 4,563 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $84,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Astle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Christopher Astle sold 1,431 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $16,055.82.

On Monday, December 11th, Christopher Astle sold 886 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $8,089.18.

NYSE ZYME opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

