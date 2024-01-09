Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Sells 4,563 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $84,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Astle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 8th, Christopher Astle sold 1,431 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $16,055.82.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Christopher Astle sold 886 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $8,089.18.

Zymeworks Price Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

