InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells $67,541.50 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50.

Shares of IDCC opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $111.79.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

