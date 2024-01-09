Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $244.77 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 20.0% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $244,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.41 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

