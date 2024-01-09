iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $24,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 69.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

