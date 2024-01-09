iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

