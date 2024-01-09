Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $388.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.