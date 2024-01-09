JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

