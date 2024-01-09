Kenneth Galbraith Sells 5,706 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at $266,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Galbraith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 5th, Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

