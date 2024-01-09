Kenneth Galbraith Sells 5,706 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at $266,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Galbraith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

