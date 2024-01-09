KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 700,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,086,000 after buying an additional 353,801 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

