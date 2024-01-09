KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KREF. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KREF opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.35 million, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.31%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.