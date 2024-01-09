Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.83 and a 1 year high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

