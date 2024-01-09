Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.11 and a 200-day moving average of $344.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $226.41 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

