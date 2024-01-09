Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $321,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 321,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after buying an additional 45,919 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 52,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

