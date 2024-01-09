LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $319.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 11.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $319,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 15,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,562 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 5,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.41 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

