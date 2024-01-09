Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.83 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

