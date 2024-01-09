Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,940 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.63, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

