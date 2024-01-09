Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,312,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of WWW opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

