Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 505.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,959,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,173,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

BGS opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.62.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

