Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

TechTarget stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $992.73 million, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

