Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 118,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

