Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.72. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

