Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $236,000 Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $615.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

