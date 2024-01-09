Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $251,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.