Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $254,000 Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after acquiring an additional 121,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Proto Labs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 266,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Proto Labs stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $939.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.35. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $40.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

