Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $258,000 Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $266,777.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMI opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

